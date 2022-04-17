e-Gulden Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00279717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,827 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,664 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

