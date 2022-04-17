Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $7.34 on Friday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

