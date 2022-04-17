Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.