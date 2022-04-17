Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,091. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

