Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 55,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,827. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

