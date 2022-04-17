Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EAC remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

