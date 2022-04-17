El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

