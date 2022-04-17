El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85.
About El Puerto de Liverpool (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.