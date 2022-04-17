Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 29,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,946. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECIFY. AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

