Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after buying an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 8,407,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

