Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $13.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.06. The company had a trading volume of 713,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,187. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

