Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

