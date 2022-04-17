Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 10,784,639 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

