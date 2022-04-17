Empirical Finance LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 2,798,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.