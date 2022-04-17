Empirical Finance LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.09 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

