Empirical Finance LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,245. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $250.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

