Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

Shares of IDXX traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.78. 432,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,412. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.11 and a 200-day moving average of $573.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

