Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,197. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.80 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

