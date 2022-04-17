Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,584,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502,606. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

