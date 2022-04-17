Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,209 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,801,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,589. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,475 shares of company stock worth $25,721,173. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

