Empirical Finance LLC Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

