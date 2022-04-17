ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 60.6% in March

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

