Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.50.

ERF opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.89. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.74.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9080804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

