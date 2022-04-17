Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 1,194,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,912. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

