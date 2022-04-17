EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.