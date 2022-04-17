Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.67 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.