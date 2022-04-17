Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $680,992.00

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $136.82 million and approximately $680,992.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00010624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,227.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.39 or 0.07600337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00280158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.37 or 0.00848619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00592767 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00359019 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

