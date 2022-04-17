ESGEN Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ESACU)

ESGEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. ESGEN Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

