Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.80. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

