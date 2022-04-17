EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $15.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00355891 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,511,959,123 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.