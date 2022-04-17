Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 533.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.