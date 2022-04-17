Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.24 and a one year high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

About Exchange Income (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.