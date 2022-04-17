Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Exponent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Exponent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,379,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $107.86 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

