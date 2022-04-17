F3Logic LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.97. 29,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $258.02 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.