F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,099. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

