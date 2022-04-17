F3Logic LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 1,129,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,605. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

