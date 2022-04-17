F3Logic LLC Sells 156 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.77. 2,094,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,245. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $250.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

