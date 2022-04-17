F3Logic LLC Sells 80 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average of $399.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

