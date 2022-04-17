FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

