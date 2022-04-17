First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to post $62.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $260.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 39,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The stock has a market cap of $760.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

