First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

