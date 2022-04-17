First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,136 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 646,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 362,361 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 357,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,486,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,315,000.

Shares of DEED stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 114,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,999. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

