Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 68.6% in March

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,083.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FSPKF remained flat at $$15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

