Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 68.6% in March

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,083.8 days.
OTCMKTS:FSPKF remained flat at $$15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FSPKF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.