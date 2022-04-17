FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.