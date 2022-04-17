FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

