Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

FWRD opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

