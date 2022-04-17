Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $22.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07592763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.52 or 1.00247350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

