Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.37.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$15.11 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.24 and a 52-week high of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

