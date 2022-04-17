Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,801 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,079. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.