Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 388,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
