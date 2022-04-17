Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. 424,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

